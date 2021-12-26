iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.33. 3,498,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.