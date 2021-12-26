iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Position Lowered by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.96. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

