iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.