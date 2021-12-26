Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.35. 365,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

