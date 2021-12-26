JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

JPEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 8,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,284. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $61.37.

