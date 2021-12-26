Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys C$18,864.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,008,909.16.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,184.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Jonathan Ross Goodman purchased 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

TSE:GUD traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.24. 32,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,463. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.28.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

GUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.65.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

