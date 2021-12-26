Kommunitas (KOM) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Kommunitas has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $1.47 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kommunitas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

