Komodo Price Reaches $0.80 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $102.95 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00332876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00139117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00088940 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,339,315 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

