Lanceria (LANC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $321,218.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. Lanceria has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $321,218.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00062460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.80 or 0.07960454 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,856.85 or 0.99818515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00053089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

