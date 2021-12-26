Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,905 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $90,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

