Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,142,382 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Electric worth $70,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

