Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $259.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $259,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $112.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

