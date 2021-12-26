Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

