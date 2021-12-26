Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 34,039,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,852,109. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

