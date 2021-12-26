Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,070 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $541,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

