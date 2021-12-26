LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.88 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $13,406.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.