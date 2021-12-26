Litecoin Cash Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $5,540.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,295.77 or 1.00012418 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 113.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,452,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

