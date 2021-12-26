Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

LZAGY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 38,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,541. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

