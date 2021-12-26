Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 296,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $10,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.09. 2,060,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

