Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Financial Contrast

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Lucira Health -230.43% -43.84% -31.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Lucira Health has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 3.40 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,198.54 -$37.35 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Lucira Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

