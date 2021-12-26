Maple (MPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.99 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Maple has a market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $871,620.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $15.55 or 0.00030523 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,087,041 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

