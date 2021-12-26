Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $508,000 Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.