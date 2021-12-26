Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,052 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.