Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 521.36 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

