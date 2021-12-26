Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The stock has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average of $356.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

