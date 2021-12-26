McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after purchasing an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

