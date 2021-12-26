Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFIN shares. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock remained flat at $$8.45 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,754. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

