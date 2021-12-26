MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.52. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 559,239 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

