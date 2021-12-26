Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 58.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,620,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in Unilever by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $52.82 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

