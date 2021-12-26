Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

