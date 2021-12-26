Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.21 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

