Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 9,882,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,801,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

