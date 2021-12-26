Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 775,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.24. 13,978,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,416. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

