MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of MetLife worth $72,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,823,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.