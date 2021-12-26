MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 614 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 4,631,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

