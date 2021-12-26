MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $420.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,897. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

