Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

MRTX traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 369,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $241.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

