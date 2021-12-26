Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $151.76 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 474,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $151,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,796,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

