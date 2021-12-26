Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $83,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The company has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

