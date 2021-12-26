Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $155.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $845,303.82 and approximately $155.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00031659 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,844,139 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.