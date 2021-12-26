Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post sales of $435.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.56 million and the highest is $454.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $422.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. 299,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,525. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

