MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 577,168 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.