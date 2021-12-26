Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $10,495.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.54 or 0.00419036 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

