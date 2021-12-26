Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

