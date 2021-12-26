Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in InMode by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in InMode by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in InMode by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

INMD stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

