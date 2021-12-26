Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 701.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,981 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.