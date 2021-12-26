Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wipro by 359.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 53.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wipro by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.45 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

