Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.66. 730,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Navient during the second quarter worth approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.