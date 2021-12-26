Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.11 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

