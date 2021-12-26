New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $44,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $459.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.01 and a 200 day moving average of $416.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

